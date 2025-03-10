Greaser Bar’s March Lineup Is All Kinds of Rock, Punk, and Indie Goodness

Brisbane’s Greaser Bar brings a powerhouse lineup of rock, punk, and indie all March

What do we love about Greaser? Their unwavering devotion to emerging bands, Brissie rockers, and all things loud, crunchy, and unapologetically rock ‘n’ roll.

March is stacked, so buckle up and get ready for a month of pure sonic chaos.

Friday, March 7

10pm – On The Moss

Alt-rock firestarters On The Moss return to Greaser, still buzzing from the release of their latest single ‘Lights On.’ Expect big riffs, raw energy, and anthemic singalongs.

9pm – Left Cassette

Fresh off dropping the Brit-rock banger ‘Always Kinda Late,’ Left Cassette deliver hooky indie-rock grooves, gritty rhythms, and melodies dripping in nostalgia and heartbreak.

8pm – Broken Milk Crates

Kick off the night with raw, unfiltered rock.

Saturday, March 8

10pm – Twisted Lullaby

Gold Coast/Brisbane’s female-fronted alt-metal powerhouse. Ethereal vocals? Check. Shredding riffs? Check. Their latest single ‘Not Giving Up’? Absolute fire.

9pm – Aidan Night and The Revenants

Brissie’s own goth-metal crew. Think The Cure meets Electric Wizard with a heavy dose of dark, brooding anthems.

8pm – Backlit

A proper warm-up for a night of heavy-hitting sounds.

Wednesday, March 12

10pm – Hypoallergenic

Sad, acoustic emo from Meanjin. Melancholy never sounded so good.

9pm – Thomas Hall

Stripped-back, raw and introspective.

8pm – Sam Wrangle

For those who like their breakups served with a schooner of nostalgia and some jangly guitars.

Thursday, March 13

10pm – Timothée and The Chalamets

Back with their signature funk-soul grooves.

9pm – Josie Eather

One to watch.

8pm – Pigmoth

Not your grandma’s typical jazz fusion band – and that’s exactly what makes them stand out.

Friday, March 14

10pm – Boys At The Back

Dirty drums, gritty guitars, and unrelenting energy. Alt-rock done right.

9pm – Rosemine

Brissie’s answer to Dinosaur Jr. meets The Breeders with a splash of Tame Impala.

8pm – Speira

Bringing the heat early.

Saturday, March 15

9:15pm – Hatless

Catchy indie-pop anthems from a rising Brissie four-piece.

8:15pm – Whitt’s End

High-energy pop-rock trio ready to set the stage ablaze.

7:15pm – Still Full From Lunch

What’s in the name? Find out.

Wednesday, March 19

10pm – Sugarworld

Dreamy, hazy alt-pop perfection.

9pm – Narrow Grounds

Indie rock with a sharp edge.

8pm – Red Velvet Rascal

A drop of Psychedelic Rock

Thursday, March 20

10pm – Dedway

Grunge-tinged alt-rock that hits where it hurts.

9pm – Static

Pure, unfiltered rock energy.

8pm – Tomohung

Opening the night with a bang.

Friday, March 21

10pm – Sweet Spot

Meanjin rockers bringing the noise and leaving no survivors.

9pm – Ashtray Avenue

Gritty, garage-y goodness.

8pm – Takeover

Get in early for a taste of something special.

Saturday, March 22

10pm – OK-36

Brissie’s alt-rock five-piece, fusing pop-punk energy with anthem-like choruses.

9pm – Slythr

Sharp, hard-hitting rock.

8pm – Sweet Spot

Because once wasn’t enough.

Wednesday, March 26

10pm – Mellow Rage

Brooding alt-rockers.

9pm – Acended

Big riffs, big presence.

8pm – Chemical Prisoner

One to watch.

Thursday, March 27

10pm – Whitt’s End

A residency in the making? We’re not mad about it.

9pm – JARR

Mildura’s own heavy alt-rockers with Alice In Chains energy.

8pm – Harvest Eternal

Setting the tone for a killer night.

Friday, March 28

10pm – Takeover

Bringing their A-game.

9pm – Garden Eyes

Gold Coast’s indie rock sweetheart.

8pm – Twisted Lullaby

Making a second appearance, and for good reason.

Saturday, March 29

10pm – HISS

Closing out the month with their debut single ‘TRACE’ and a taste of their upcoming album.

9pm – Tawny Hawk

Punk rock from Brissie at its rowdiest.

8pm – Dedway

Bringing it full circle.

Get down early, stay late, and revel in the chaos—Greaser’s serving up another stacked month of live music madness. See you in the pit.