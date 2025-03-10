Greaser Bar’s March Lineup Is All Kinds of Rock, Punk, and Indie Goodness

Brisbane’s Greaser Bar brings a powerhouse lineup of rock, punk, and indie all March
What do we love about Greaser? Their unwavering devotion to emerging bands, Brissie rockers, and all things loud, crunchy, and unapologetically rock ‘n’ roll.
March is stacked, so buckle up and get ready for a month of pure sonic chaos.
Friday, March 7
10pm – On The Moss
Alt-rock firestarters On The Moss return to Greaser, still buzzing from the release of their latest single ‘Lights On.’ Expect big riffs, raw energy, and anthemic singalongs.
9pm – Left Cassette
Fresh off dropping the Brit-rock banger ‘Always Kinda Late,’ Left Cassette deliver hooky indie-rock grooves, gritty rhythms, and melodies dripping in nostalgia and heartbreak.
8pm – Broken Milk Crates
Kick off the night with raw, unfiltered rock.
Saturday, March 8
10pm – Twisted Lullaby
Gold Coast/Brisbane’s female-fronted alt-metal powerhouse. Ethereal vocals? Check. Shredding riffs? Check. Their latest single ‘Not Giving Up’? Absolute fire.
9pm – Aidan Night and The Revenants
Brissie’s own goth-metal crew. Think The Cure meets Electric Wizard with a heavy dose of dark, brooding anthems.
8pm – Backlit
A proper warm-up for a night of heavy-hitting sounds.
Wednesday, March 12
10pm – Hypoallergenic
Sad, acoustic emo from Meanjin. Melancholy never sounded so good.
9pm – Thomas Hall
Stripped-back, raw and introspective.
8pm – Sam Wrangle
For those who like their breakups served with a schooner of nostalgia and some jangly guitars.
Thursday, March 13
10pm – Timothée and The Chalamets
Back with their signature funk-soul grooves.
9pm – Josie Eather
One to watch.
8pm – Pigmoth
Not your grandma’s typical jazz fusion band – and that’s exactly what makes them stand out.
Friday, March 14
10pm – Boys At The Back
Dirty drums, gritty guitars, and unrelenting energy. Alt-rock done right.
9pm – Rosemine
Brissie’s answer to Dinosaur Jr. meets The Breeders with a splash of Tame Impala.
8pm – Speira
Bringing the heat early.
Saturday, March 15
9:15pm – Hatless
Catchy indie-pop anthems from a rising Brissie four-piece.
8:15pm – Whitt’s End
High-energy pop-rock trio ready to set the stage ablaze.
7:15pm – Still Full From Lunch
What’s in the name? Find out.
Wednesday, March 19
10pm – Sugarworld
Dreamy, hazy alt-pop perfection.
9pm – Narrow Grounds
Indie rock with a sharp edge.
8pm – Red Velvet Rascal
A drop of Psychedelic Rock
Thursday, March 20
10pm – Dedway
Grunge-tinged alt-rock that hits where it hurts.
9pm – Static
Pure, unfiltered rock energy.
8pm – Tomohung
Opening the night with a bang.
Friday, March 21
10pm – Sweet Spot
Meanjin rockers bringing the noise and leaving no survivors.
9pm – Ashtray Avenue
Gritty, garage-y goodness.
8pm – Takeover
Get in early for a taste of something special.
Saturday, March 22
10pm – OK-36
Brissie’s alt-rock five-piece, fusing pop-punk energy with anthem-like choruses.
9pm – Slythr
Sharp, hard-hitting rock.
8pm – Sweet Spot
Because once wasn’t enough.
Wednesday, March 26
10pm – Mellow Rage
Brooding alt-rockers.
9pm – Acended
Big riffs, big presence.
8pm – Chemical Prisoner
One to watch.
Thursday, March 27
10pm – Whitt’s End
A residency in the making? We’re not mad about it.
9pm – JARR
Mildura’s own heavy alt-rockers with Alice In Chains energy.
8pm – Harvest Eternal
Setting the tone for a killer night.
Friday, March 28
10pm – Takeover
Bringing their A-game.
9pm – Garden Eyes
Gold Coast’s indie rock sweetheart.
8pm – Twisted Lullaby
Making a second appearance, and for good reason.
Saturday, March 29
10pm – HISS
Closing out the month with their debut single ‘TRACE’ and a taste of their upcoming album.
9pm – Tawny Hawk
Punk rock from Brissie at its rowdiest.
8pm – Dedway
Bringing it full circle.
Get down early, stay late, and revel in the chaos—Greaser’s serving up another stacked month of live music madness. See you in the pit.