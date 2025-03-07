Parser Emerges From Sydney’s Inner West With Debut Single ‘Drag Me Down’

Sydney’s Inner West has birthed a compelling new voice in Parser, the performance moniker of session guitarist Patrick U-Thaipat

Parser marks his sophomore single as a solo artist with ‘Drag Me Down’ releasing March 8th alongside a music video produced by Yewande and directed by Theo Sics.

Despite his modest discography as Parser, Patrick brings substantial musical credentials to his solo project.

As an accomplished session guitarist, he has performed and recorded with notable Australian talents including Yasmina Sadiki, FBI Smac Award winner Devaura (Best Live Act), justina., and Jade Steg.

His six years as a self-taught producer have already yielded a complete RnB/Neo-Soul album for artist justina.

‘Drag Me Down’ arrives as a raw, unflinching exploration of self-destruction and arrogance, layered with hints of mental disorder and anchored by what Parser describes as “a big fat bass synth.”

Born from the aftermath of “hugely life altering events,” the track invites multiple physical responses: dance, cry, mosh, or even “punch things” – all deemed appropriate by Parser himself.

The emotional terrain he navigates encompasses “stalled drawn out frail romances, frustration, self destruction, reminiscing in a regretful way and acceptance.”

Check out Parser’s new single ‘Drag Me Down’ now.