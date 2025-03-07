Manning Returns With ‘Better’ After Year of Personal Struggles

Sydney troubadour Manning has made a poignant comeback with his new single ‘Better,’ marking the end of a difficult year

Following a year defined by a diagnosis, a family bereavement, and burnout. The release signals both an explanation for his absence and a renewed grasp on hope.

Known throughout Sydney for his warm acoustics and heartfelt melodies, Manning’s return track represents a vibrant evolution in his musical journey.

‘Better’ skillfully blends balladry with fuzzy electric guitars, creating dynamic contrasts where, as the artist describes, “a pretty chord shines brighter because it’s next to a dissonant one.”

The track features contributions from four different producers, reflecting Manning’s commitment to leaving nothing unexplored.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Better,’ Manning reveals: “The song started so long ago I wasn’t even born yet. I’ve always felt like a half-person. Incomplete. But for the first time, I’m starting to put myself together, with the help of people that love me. Nothing gets done without people in your corner. I think that’s becoming clearer now.”

Manning’s previous self-titled EP earned immediate acclaim from publications.

Milky Milky Milky praised his work as “a refreshing collection of songs that builds itself on finding new perspective and meaning in every corner of the human existence.”

His music found placement on Spotify-curated playlists including The Picnic List, Coast to Coast, and Chilled Afternoon.

Radio support has included airplay on double j, with Home and Hosed host Ash McGregor highlighting the artist’s vocal range. Triple j’s Anika Luna described Manning as “charming as can be!”

An active presence in Sydney’s music scene, Manning performs 3-5 times weekly throughout the city.

His live shows at venues like The Vanguard, The Lansdowne, and Buddy’s have attracted substantial audiences, often sharing bills with contemporaries Milku, Butter Bath, and Hollie Col.

With more releases planned for 2025, Manning emerges as an artist to watch closely in the coming year.

So show ‘Better’ some love and try and catch Manning at a venue near you.