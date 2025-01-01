Have you ever wanted to pay for AND pour your own beer? Buddies Bar has got you sorted.

This novel two-story self-serving bar is the right choice for you. Buddies Bar has 40+ taps of locally sourced beer and wine, and house made cocktails, for you to choose from. And their food menu is highly rated.

Meanwhile, they host DJs, live music, comedy and even the occasional life drawing class for you to join in on. The venue can be hired out for functions and is open 4pm to 12am Wednesday to Friday.

Plus if you want to smell the essence of one of the most iconic music venues ever to hold court on King street – The Sandringham Hotel, just head upstairs to the lil stage where a section of the original hotel still in tact.

It’s a bar where you gotta ask your mate what’s the best beer, instead of a bartender.

Buddies: 391 King St, Newtown, Sydney

Buddies Bar website.