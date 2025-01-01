Queer, not-for-profit, unique event space in the heart of Marrickville’s industrial area

The Red Rattler is a renowned volunteer-driven ‘creative playground’. With an emphasis on being ethical, sustainable and affordable for the surrounding community. This inner west venue has seen some of Sydney’s most successful queer acts and events pass through its doors.

Established in 2009 with the hope of contributing to a world where communities flourish in solidarity for creative arts, activism and queer culture. Inspired by hidden warehouse raves, the venue provides everything you’d desire from a warehouse but with a legal and legitimate license.

Championing alternative Sydney arts, performance and grassroots activism, this accessible venue is open for hire any day of the week. They have a 300 standing capacity main licensed space, along with an intimate 30 capacity second floor, for hire together or separately as a rehearsal space.

The Red Rattler hosts a huge range of queer and alternative events, and any show you see will definitely be a new experience.

The Red Rattler Theatre Inc: 6 Faversham St, Marrickville NSW 2204

The Red Rattler website.