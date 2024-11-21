Mountain Culture Beer Co expands it award winning good self to Redfern

Mountain Culture Beer Co, Australia’s fastest-growing brewery, (and the legends behind the best beer on the planet) have opened their third venue in Redfern, Sydney.

Located at 158 Regent Street, this new spot marks the brewery’s first move into Sydney’s inner city, following the success of its Katoomba and Emu Plains venues.

The venue features Mountain Culture’s award-winning beers, including the two-time GABS Hottest 100 champion, Status Quo Pale Ale, and 16 rotating taps dedicated to innovative, exclusive brews.

It’s also the launchpad for Mountain Culture’s new barrel program, with beers aged in ex-Bourbon and Australian Rum casks.

Guests can enjoy a Modern Australian menu, including a late-night “fancy kebab” offering, along with a wide selection of beers, cocktails, local spirits, wines, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Mountain Culture Beer Co

158 Regent Street, Redfern

(02) 8018 6885

Website: mountainculture.com.au

