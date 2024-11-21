Miley’s 2025 Visual Album ‘Something Beautiful’: A Psychedelic Masterpiece Made for the Runway

Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album Something Beautiful, slated for release in 2025, marks the return of her psych-rock persona

Cyrus has long been known for reinventing herself with each new project. From pop-star to delinquent, to rock star and back to pop again (as seen in her 2023 record Endless Summer Vacation). 2025 will see her rock-self return, this time trippier than ever.

For her anticipated 2025 visual album, Something Beautiful, Cyrus has adopted deliberate sources for inspiration. In a recent interview with Harper Bazaar, she describes it as “The Wall, but with a better wardrobe.”

The pop sensation has been influenced by the sound and vision of Pink Floyd’s historic psych-rock album, along with the beloved Thierry Mugler’s 1995 couture show, and the 2018 horror film Mandy.

According to collaborator and director of Mandy (2018), the album will be “more experimental than anything she’s ever done”, while still using pop music themes. Cyrus’ aim’s for the album to become a psychedelic remedy for “a sick culture.” Using vibrating frequencies that Cyrus refers to as “healing sound properties”, Something Beautiful will seemingly be an all-inclusive remedial package.

High art, fashion, film and music are their tools for deliberate inspiration. In particular, Thierry Mugler’s 1995 300 piece couture show. With decades of legendary models, including the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and more recently Zendaya. Something Beautiful is sure to become another iconic body for the catalogue.

Cyrus and producer Shawn Everett have a history of communicating ideas visually, she stated, “I can show him a painting or a dress, and I’ll tell him to convey those colours or that fabric with sound”. A kind of synesthetic creative process, used initially in the production of their 2023 single Used to Be Young.

Something Beautiful, due to be released in 2025, is Miley Cyrus’ modern approach to psychedelic rock, with ties to the fashion bourgeois.

A visual album that will apparently heal all, and appeal to a culturally focused audience.

From what has been said this coming release will be a 4 dimensional artwork, with all the chiaroscuro you’d expect from a masterpiece.

Words By Erin Hughes.