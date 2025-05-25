How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025 in Australia without destroying your sleep schedule (too much)

With E3 officially deader than disco, Summer Game Fest is now the big deal on the gaming calendar.

Running from June 6–8, it’s Geoff Keighley’s world now, and we’re all just sleep-deprived players in it.

From spicy reveals to potential disappointments, SGF is where the industry shows off its shiniest stuff — and yeah, that includes another trailer for something “Soulslike” you’ll pretend you’re definitely going to finish.

If you live Down Under, here’s when to tune in so you don’t miss the next big Elden Ring wannabe or an indie banger about a sad frog in space.

🕹 SUMMER GAME FEST LIVE 2025

The main event. Geoff will probably say “world premiere” at least 14 times.

🗓 Saturday, 7 June

🕖 7:00 AM AEST

📺 Watch on: YouTube, Twitch, all the usual suspects

Expect trailers, awkward dev banter, and probably a few too many CGI wolves. One confirmed appearance: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – a goth Soulslike from Chinese devs Leenzee that drops in July.

👾 DAY OF THE DEVS

Wholesome. Heartfelt. The exact opposite of a Doom trailer.

🗓 Saturday, 7 June

🕘 9:00 AM AEST

📺 Watch on: YouTube, Twitch

Come for the soft, weird indie vibes. Stay for the games about ghost cats and feelings.

🌱 WHOLESOME DIRECT 2025

Cozy-core showcase for anyone who just wants to garden and cry.

🗓 Sunday, 8 June

🕑 2:00 AM AEST

📺 Watch on: YouTube, Twitch,

Expect frogs with umbrellas, foxes that bake, and games that don’t demand 80 hours of your life. Grab a chamomile tea and vibe out.

🎤 FUTURE GAMES SHOW

Hosted by voice acting royalty Matthew Mercer and Laura Bailey, this one’s got some heat.

🗓 Sunday, 8 June

🕕 6:00 AM AEST

📺 Watch on: YouTube, Twitch,

Confirmed titles:

Directive 8020 (space horror?)

Mafia: The Old Country (take me back)

Crisol: Theater of Idols (something weird and Spanish?)

🟩 XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2025

Wake up early on the King’s Birthday for Phil Spencer’s latest pitch.

🗓 Monday, 9 June

🕒 3:00 AM AEST

📺 Watch on: YouTube, Twitch,

They’re teasing more of The Outer Worlds 2. No word yet on Halo, Fable, or other long-lost children.

🖥 PC GAMING SHOW

No consoles. No problem. Just GPUs melting under the weight of ambition.

🗓 Monday, 9 June

🕔 5:00 AM AEST

📺 Watch on: YouTube, Twitch

Ideal for fans of sliders, skill trees, and games you probably won’t play until they’re 40% off on Steam.

We’ll update this guide as more shows get announced — and yes, there will probably be at least one stream that starts at a criminal hour. Set your alarms. Charge your power banks. Apologise to your housemates in advance.