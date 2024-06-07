Newtown’s musical heart beats loud at Waywards, located upstairs at The Bank Hotel.

This 250-capacity room, with a recent facelift and a killer sound system, brings live music to life every Friday and Saturday night. Waywards prides itself on being a haven for local talent, nurturing up-and-coming artists alongside established acts.

They champion all genres, so whether you crave pulsating rock, soulful ballads, or infectious indie vibes, Waywards has you covered.

The late-night licence means the party keeps going, and with a spacious dance floor, you can truly lose yourself in the music. So grab a drink at the bar and head upstairs to Waywards – Sydney’s live music scene awaits.

Ph: (02) 9550 4333.

The Bank Hotel: 324 King St, Newtown NSW, 2042.

Waywards at The Bank Hotel website.