Sydney’s inner-west rocks with live music at The Duke of Enmore (except Tuesdays).

This legendary pub on Enmore Road pulsates with a grungy, energetic vibe. Dive into a night fuelled by a constantly changing lineup of bands. Indie kids, punks, and metalheads all find their scene here.

Expect everything from up-and-coming rockers to the thrill (or maybe terror?) of live band karaoke every Wednesday. The Duke’s not just about the tunes, though.

Refuel with delicious woodfired bites and quench your thirst at the bar. With a late-night license, The Duke lets you lose yourself in the music until the wee hours.

(02) 9550 3666.

The Duke of Enmore: 137 Enmore Rd, Enmore NSW 2042.

The Duke of Enmore website

