Manning Bar, located right on the University of Sydney’s campus, is a renowned live music venue with a long history.

They’ve hosted big names like Foo Fighters and Gotye, and helped launch the careers of Australian acts like The Jezabels.

The venue offers a main concert hall that fits nearly 1,000 people, plus a rooftop balcony and smaller rooms for private events. They consistently have a lineup of local and international artists across various genres.

Manning House, Manning Road, University of Sydney, Camperdown 2006, (02) 7208 4480

Manning Bar website.

