Lazy Bones Lounge in Marrickville is a restaurant and bar known for its live music scene and relaxed atmosphere

They offer a wide variety of drinks, including local microbrews, wines, creative cocktails, and spirits. Their menu features pizzas (including gluten-free and vegan options), South African curries, fries, and cheese or meat boards. Open late, the kitchen stays open all night.

Live music is a big draw here, with bands playing six to seven nights a week. The venue has an eclectic décor with leather couches, chandeliers, and a ceiling mural. They also have a function room available for bookings.

Lazy Bones Lounge Restaurant & Bar is located at 294 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville, PH 0450 008 563.

Lazy Bones Lounge Website.