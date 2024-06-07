Inspired by Andy Warhol’s Factory, Oxford Art Factory is a cultural hub in Darlinghurst.

It features multiple performance spaces for live music, visual arts, and even performance art. With a capacity of over 500, it showcases local and international artists.

They also host a monthly market and regularly feature live performance art. Check out their website for upcoming events – they have a few happening tonight!

The Oxford Art Factory is located in the basement of 38-46 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, (02) 9332 3711.

The Oxford Art Factory Website

For more live music in Sydney check this out.