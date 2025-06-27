Leif Vollebekk Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance in Exclusive “Live from Happy” Session

Canadian singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk graced the Live from Happy studio with an intimate, spellbinding performance of his track “Rock and Roll”—a song he once revealed came to him in a dream, as if channelled from Jeff Buckley himself.



Known for his raw, one-take vocal recordings and cinematic soundscapes, Vollebekk’s stripped-down rendition highlighted the haunting beauty of his 2024 album Revelation, which critics have called both a “quiet cosmic crisis” and a “long exhale”.

The session showcased Vollebekk’s signature blend of poetic lyricism and organic instrumentation, a hallmark of his work. His music, often described as “earthy and cinematic,” evokes the timeless quality of artists like The Eagles—a key influence he credits to his father’s cassette tapes.

Fans of his live shows will recognize the effortless charm he brings to the stage, often peppering performances with witty banter and unexpected covers—traits that have made his tours, including recent sold-out dates in Australia and London, must-see events.

Special thanks to sponsors Almighty and Pig Hog Cables for supporting this session. For more on Leif Vollebekk’s music and tour dates, visit his official website.