Experience a spectrum of live music at Factory Theatre, Marrickville’s premier entertainment hub.

This isn’t just your typical theatre; Factory Theatre curates a dynamic mix of musical performances. From intimate cabaret shows to electrifying rock concerts, there’s something for everyone.

But Factory Theatre isn’t just about established names. They’re champions of the next generation, nurturing and showcasing up-and-coming artists with fresh energy and innovative sounds. So, you might just discover your new favourite band before they hit the big time!

Factory Theatre: 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204, (02) 7208 4482.

