Where the Skyline Meets the Spotlight

Step into RAC Arena, and you’re stepping into a living, breathing monument to Perth’s love affair with spectacle.

This place is a kinetic sculpture, a puzzle-box of adrenaline and artistry, where every angle hides a new thrill.

Designed as a love letter to the impossible—inspired by the maddening Eternity Puzzle—its jagged, prismatic façade shifts with the light, a chameleon of blue and shadow.

By day, it’s a geometric daydream; by night, a pulsating beacon calling the city to gather. That retractable roof? A seven-minute metamorphosis from intimate cocoon to open-air euphoria, where stars on stage rival the ones above.

Inside, magic thrives on contrast. The bowl hugs you tight even at 15,500 strong—no nosebleed seats here, just a collective heartbeat.

The acoustics? So crisp you’ll swear Dua Lipa’s singing just for you, while UFC punches land like they’re grazing your cheek.

This is where legends crystallise: Elton’s farewell piano keys still echo in the rafters, Kambosos’ blood stained the canvas, and hometown heroes Spacey Jane turned indie dreams into deafening reality.

But RAC Arena wears its soul on its sleeve. Those compostable cups in your hand? Part of a quiet revolution—120,000 bottles rescued from landfills, 38 tonnes of waste reborn as soil, a venue fighting to be as green as the screams it ignites.

Up next: Katy Perry’s candy-coated chaos, WWE’s bone-rattling theatre, and the next chapter you’ll claim as “I was there when…”

RAC Arena

📍 700 Wellington St, Perth

📞 (08) 6365 0700

🌐 racarena.com.au