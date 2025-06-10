Fender Unveils Limited-Edition Guitars for Khruangbin’s Mark Speer and Laura Lee

Fender celebrate a decade of Khruangbin’s spaced-out psychedelia with two signature axes with cult status already built in

Fender has just announced two new signature models in collaboration with Khruangbin: the Mark Speer Stratocaster and the Laura Lee Jazz Bass.

It’s a first for Fender to launch signature models for both a guitarist and bassist from the same band at the same time – a clear nod to the Houston trio’s growing legacy.

Mark Speer’s Strat comes with an Aged Natural ash body, all-white hardware, and a pickup setup designed for smooth, vintage tones.

Laura Lee’s Jazz Bass leans into a retro aesthetic too, with a Vintage White finish and DiMarzio Ultra Jazz pickups for a modern, punchy tone.

The release marks ten years since The Universe Smiles Upon You, Khruangbin’s debut album that laid the foundations for their mix of psychedelic soul, surf rock, Thai funk, and dub.

“Khruangbin is a band that has made a huge mark on modern music,” says Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at Fender. “These models are all about capturing that essence—and making it playable.”

Both instruments are priced at $2,499 AUD and are available now through Fender and select retailers.

So whether you’re crafting your own cosmic jams or just want to own a piece of modern psych-soul history – consider your next sonic pilgrimage sorted.