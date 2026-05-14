Billie Eilish defends phones at concerts, says she would “film every single minute”

Your phone is welcome at her show.

While many artists wage war against the glow of smartphones in the crowd, Billie Eilish is embracing the lens.

In a recent interview, the pop star pushed back against the stigma of filming concerts, admitting she’s a die-hard documentarian herself.

“I would film every single minute,” she confessed, arguing that rewatching those shaky, loud videos builds a deeper connection to the memory.

She believes phones keep us tethered in a fragmented world, noting that without the internet, she wouldn’t have a career.

Even director James Cameron, who once loathed devices, softened his stance after witnessing the unique bond between Eilish and her fans.

He realised the sea of phones isn’t about distraction, but about reaching friends who couldn’t afford the ticket or the travel.

For Eilish, sharing the moment online is a vital part of modern culture.

So next time you see a screen at her show, just know she’s probably filming right there with you.