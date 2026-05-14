Tkay Maidza returns with hypnotic club single ‘Pressed’

Tkay Maidza Channels Confidence, Control and Club Energy on ‘Pressed’

Zimbabwe-born, Australia-raised artist Tkay Maidza returns with ‘Pressed’.

A hypnotic, club-driven single that signals a new chapter in her evolving sound, one rooted in rhythm, confidence and global dance-floor culture.

Arriving as her surprise second release of the year, ‘Pressed’ sees Maidza lean further into the intersection of house, Afrobeat and contemporary club music.

Produced by Maths Time Joy, the track is built on a rolling Amapiano-inspired beat, blending deep percussion and fluid basslines into a sound that balances scale with intimacy.

Over the track’s simmering production, Tkay navigates love, power and her self-made success with cool-headed authority and lyrical precision.

Reinforcing her reputation as one of the most versatile voices in modern pop and rap.

“House music is a big part of my artistic DNA,” she explains. “I’ve been really excited by Amapiano lately, as it originates from South Africa like me. I just wanted the opportunity to go explore different types of vocal styles, but also come back to the house flows that I was always really excited about.”

That connection to her roots runs through the track’s DNA. With ‘Pressed’ drawing from Amapiano’s South African origins while pushing it through Maidza’s distinctly global lens.

The release follows her recent single ‘Must Be’, marking a steady creative return after a period away from solo material.

Together, the two tracks signal a renewed sense of direction for an artist who has consistently resisted easy categorisation.

Her most recent album, Sweet Justice, earned critical acclaim and won Best Soul/R&B Release at the 2024 ARIA Awards, further cementing her status as one of Australia’s most dynamic contemporary artists.

On ‘Pressed’, Maidza also addresses perception and expectation, pushing back against underestimation with characteristic confidence.

“People shouldn’t count me out or underestimate my abilities,” she says. “They should be afraid when I’m quiet, as I come back more evolved.”

Since breaking through with her 2013 debut ‘Brontosaurus’, Tkay Maidza has built a career defined by reinvention.

Her two albums, 2016’s Tkay and 2023’s Sweet Justice, have charted a trajectory from underground breakout to internationally recognised artist. With collaborations spanning Charli XCX, Kaytranada, and JPEGMAFIA.

With ‘Pressed’, Tkay Maidza steps further into a sound that feels both grounded and exploratory. Rooted in house music tradition, but filtered through a restless, future-facing creative vision.