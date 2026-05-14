Pond share melancholic new single ‘Through The Heather’ born in a messy tour van

Don’t try too hard, just nap.

Australian psychedelic rockers Pond have unveiled ‘Through The Heather’, a beautifully sad new single from their upcoming 11th album, ‘Terrestrials’.

Born from drummer James ‘Gin’ Ireland’s late-night Ableton experiments during a messy European tour, the track shimmers with twinkling guitars and dreamy synth lines.

Frontman Nicholas Allbrook admits the song’s delicate beauty emerged from decidedly unglamorous origins: chip packets, track pants, and a van full of “filthy pigs.”

He recalls making spring reverb thunderclaps on their porch overlooking the Indian Ocean while MasterChef played silently in the corner.

His advice to young rockers? Don’t get too inspired, make a sandwich or take a nap instead.

‘Terrestrials’ drops June 19 on their own Mangovision label.

The band will also hit the US from July to September, including several dates supporting Djo.

Pond continue to prove that chaos and beauty often share the same cramped tour van.