Pond are back with a new single and tour news with Djo

POND have returned with a new single, and like most things in their orbit, it’s a little bit cosmic, a little bit chaotic, and deeply human.

‘Terrestrials’ marks the first new music from the Australian five-piece since their acclaimed tenth album Stung!, and it leans into the band’s knack for pairing woozy psych textures with existential weight.

Produced alongside a new video by Jesse Taylor Smith, the track feels expansive without losing its edge – equal parts head-trip and gut punch.

Frontman Nicholas Allbrook describes the song as a meditation on humanity’s contradictions, written with bandmate GUM and shaped during sessions in Mullumbimby.

“This song is about the weirdest of all the terrestrials—people,” he explains, pointing to our capacity for both connection and destruction.

It’s a familiar POND theme, but here it lands with a sharper sense of urgency, teetering between awe and unease.

There’s a looseness to the track that feels intentional – swirling guitars, restless rhythms, and lyrics that drift between poetic and pointed.

It taps into that strange, almost supernatural feeling of being human, where love and cruelty exist side by side and no one really has a clean explanation for either.

The release also comes with news that POND will hit the road this summer, joining Djo – the musical alias of Joe Keery – for a run of shows.

It’s a fitting pairing: both acts thrive in that liminal space between indie rock and something weirder, more unpredictable.

After the critical run of Stung! – ‘Terrestrials’ is very much a continuation of POND’s ever-evolving world.

Messy, thoughtful, and just a little unhinged, it’s a reminder that no one does psychedelic introspection quite like them.

US TOUR DATES WITH DJO

Tue 14 Jul – Stage AE – Pittsburgh PA / Seneca Land

Fri 17 Jul – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills NY / Lenape Land

Tue 21 Jul – Thompson’s Point – Portland ME / Abenaki Land

Thu 23 Jul – Artpark Amphitheatre – Lewiston, NY / Tuscarora Land

Fri 31 Jul – Allianz Amphitheatre at the Riverfront – Richmond, VA / Algonquin Land

Tickets available from Pond.