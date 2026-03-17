Big Time Rush Setlist and Set Times

This’ll give you a rush, big time.

Big Time Rush are kicking off their Australian tour in Sydney tonight, and it’s reported at least half of the city’s female population born between 1996 and 2006 will be in attendance.

They’re hitting Sydney’s ICC Theatre tonight, Brissy’s Riverstage Friday night (March 20th) and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena Sunday (March 22nd).

The shows are all part of their In Real Life world tour, where they’ll revisit much of the soundtrack from their days as Nickelodeon stars.

The boy band was made specifically for the TV show – a casting process that apparently took two years.

They kept up for the gig for a little bit after the show wrapped in 2013, but eventually split a year later.

But it didn’t last too long – by 2021, the boys were back.

They’ll be supported by Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman (AKA Jo Taylor and Gustavo Rocque from the show).

Doors will open at 6pm, Stephen Kramer Glickman will play at 7:30pm, Katelyn Tarver at 8pm, before the boys light it up at 8:50pm.

Big Time Rush Setlist

Big Time Rush

Windows Down

Amazing

Music Sounds Better

Superstar

Picture This

Shot in the Dark / Big Night

Like Nobody’s Around (piano acoustic)

Cover Girl (Kendall Solo)

You’re Not Alone (Carlos Solo)

All Over Again (Logan Solo)

We Are (James Solo)

Stuck

24/7 (intermission video)

Famous / Oh Yeah / This Is Our Someday

Paralyzed

City Is Ours

Any Kind of Guy

Halfway There

Crazy for U

Untouchable

No Idea

Count On You (with Katelyn Tarver)

Worldwide

Get Up / Elevate (intermission)

Blow Your Speakers Out

Run Wild

Love Me Love Me

Invisible / Time of Our Life (intermission video)

Nothing Even Matters

Song for You

I Know You Know

If I Ruled the World

Confetti Falling

Til I Forget About You

Boyfriend