Big Time Rush Setlist and Set Times

This’ll give you a rush, big time.
Big Time Rush are kicking off their Australian tour in Sydney tonight, and it’s reported at least half of the city’s female population born between 1996 and 2006 will be in attendance.
They’re hitting Sydney’s ICC Theatre tonight, Brissy’s Riverstage Friday night (March 20th) and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena Sunday (March 22nd).
The shows are all part of their In Real Life world tour, where they’ll revisit much of the soundtrack from their days as Nickelodeon stars.
The boy band was made specifically for the TV show – a casting process that apparently took two years.
They kept up for the gig for a little bit after the show wrapped in 2013, but eventually split a year later.
But it didn’t last too long – by 2021, the boys were back.
They’ll be supported by Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman (AKA Jo Taylor and Gustavo Rocque from the show).
Doors will open at 6pm, Stephen Kramer Glickman will play at 7:30pm, Katelyn Tarver at 8pm, before the boys light it up at 8:50pm.
Big Time Rush Setlist
Big Time Rush
Windows Down
Amazing
Music Sounds Better
Superstar
Picture This
Shot in the Dark / Big Night
Like Nobody’s Around (piano acoustic)
Cover Girl (Kendall Solo)
You’re Not Alone (Carlos Solo)
All Over Again (Logan Solo)
We Are (James Solo)
Stuck
24/7 (intermission video)
Famous / Oh Yeah / This Is Our Someday
Paralyzed
City Is Ours
Any Kind of Guy
Halfway There
Crazy for U
Untouchable
No Idea
Count On You (with Katelyn Tarver)
Worldwide
Get Up / Elevate (intermission)
Blow Your Speakers Out
Run Wild
Love Me Love Me
Invisible / Time of Our Life (intermission video)
Nothing Even Matters
Song for You
I Know You Know
If I Ruled the World
Confetti Falling
Til I Forget About You
Boyfriend