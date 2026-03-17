These 25 Tracks are on our radar right now

On our radar this week: a stacked lineup of artists putting in the hours and making it count.

This week’s New Music Radar pulls together a stacked mix of indie artists from here, across the ditch, and well beyond, all doing their own thing (and doing it well).

From DIY bedroom pop to chaotic punk, dreamy surf, and glitchy electro moments, it’s a reminder that the underground is anything but quiet right now. Dive in.

Lunar Lagoon



Lunar Lagoon are settling into a slicker alt-electronic lane with ‘Drifting Away’ and ‘Miles.’ The production’s tighter, but it still keeps that slightly hazy, introspective feel.

Both tracks circle that familiar tension – wanting something just out of reach – without overcomplicating it.

Zasxee



Zasxee’s remix of ‘Labrynth’ leans into ethereal production and 80s synth textures, pulling her electro-grunge world into sharper focus.

It’s moody, immersive, and anchored by lyrics that don’t shy away from mental health and heartbreak.

The Catchmen



The Catchmen’s story stretches decades, from 90s near-miss to full-circle return.

Now reformed, they’re finally delivering the orchestral, cinematic sound they always aimed for — big, nostalgic, and long overdue.

Skulls



Sydney punk trio Skulls are loud, fast, and not here to overthink it.

Switching between English and Spanish, their new track ‘running’ channels pure rebellion — the kind that comes from doing exactly what you want, as hard and as long as you can.

Lost In The Past (LITP)



Bendigo’s Lost In The Past are charging hard out of the gate with their heavy rock sound.

Big riffs, classic metal influences, and serious early momentum make them one to watch as they keep building.

Suede Effect



Suede Effect come in hot with a chaotic blend of psych, punk, and indie.

Their ALLSORTS EP is exactly that — loud, unpredictable, and built for the stage, with a four-vocalist setup that feels as explosive as it sounds.

Ali Forrest



Ali Forrest’s ‘2035’ taps straight into the creeping unease of AI and intimacy, imagining a near-future where emotional connection is filtered through algorithms.

It’s unsettling in a low-key way — intimate, narrative-driven, and just plausible enough to hit a little too close to home.

Ivory Layne



Ivory Layne’s ‘Skim’ marks a shift into indie rock territory, pairing her signature vulnerability with punchier, 90s-leaning production.

It’s a confident step into a new sonic lane that still feels deeply personal.

Molly Jane



Molly Jane’s Baby Teeth EP feels like the sound of someone stepping fully into their moment.

After years building community in Naarm, the emerging artist sharpens her place in the scene with raw, honest songwriting and a sense of quiet confidence that cuts through the noise.

Jonathan Kneipp



Jonathan Kneipp’s ‘aeroplane farm’ sits comfortably in the lo-fi, bedroom pop lane we keep coming back to.

Introspective and slightly off-kilter, it’s got that DIY charm – soft edges, big feelings, and just enough weirdness to stick.

The Black Mariah Theater



Twin sisters fronting The Black Mariah Theater deliver pure spite-fuelled catharsis on ‘It’s You (It’s Not Me).’

Funky drums, crunchy guitars, and witchy energy collide in a breakup anthem that says the quiet part loud — and then doubles down on it.

Girl Parallel



Girl Parallel’s ‘This Saturday’ is a straight-up vibe shift. Drawing on 90s R&B with a modern, glossy edge, it’s smooth, playful, and built to lift the energy of whatever room it lands in.

Temperature Falls



Alt duo Temperature Falls continue building their genre-blurring world with ‘l’ll Be Ready.’

Psychedelia, hip-hop textures, and alt-rock collide under breezy, introspective vocals – the result is expansive, immersive, and hard to pin down in the best way.

Mikky



Mikky turns hip-hop’s flex culture on its head with a satirical edge, exaggerating the highs before pulling the rug out completely.

It’s playful, self-aware, and sharp, backed by a growing creative output that refuses to sit still.

Lizzie Hosking



Lizzie Hosking’s ‘Satellite’ is a full-bodied, emotional swing.

Orchestral flourishes meet driving electronic pulses, creating a cinematic backdrop for a song about distance, longing, and reaching for something just out of grasp.

Fox In The Garden



India’s Fox In The Garden craft dreamy surf-pop that feels like a warm rush of air.

Their latest moves toward a broader soundscape, blending the mundane and the magical into something hazy, reflective, and easy to sink into.

Allen Cai



Atlanta’s Allen Cai keeps things firmly DIY, handling every part of the process himself.

His steady stream of releases reflects an artist more interested in growth than perfection – raw, self-made, and constantly evolving.

Amourie T.



Western Sydney’s Amourie T. writes for the overthinkers.

Blending indie-folk and soft pop, her music feels like a quiet conversation – warm, diaristic, and built for anyone who’s ever felt a little too much.

Pixie Minerva



Pixie Minerva’s ‘I Don’t Know’ carries that early-career freedom — unpolished in the best way, and unconcerned with industry expectations.

It’s reflective, honest, and the kind of track that sticks.

Miryko



Miryko return after three years with ‘conundrum,’ bridging distance and time with a sound that leans Strokes-adjacent but stays firmly in indie pop-rock territory.

It’s tight, punchy, and worth the wait.

Rexy



Brisbane’s Rexy delivers pure indie pop charm with ‘Cherry Red.’

It’s bright, love-soaked, and made to soundtrack late-night crushes and dancefloor daydreams alike.

Kitty Beach



Kitty Beach’s ‘self love’ is a gentle, lo-fi indie gem.

With raw lyricism and soft acoustic textures, it balances vulnerability and warmth, creating something equal parts personal and quietly uplifting.