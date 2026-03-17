Melanie C announces Australian tour

Return of the Mel.

Melanie C has just announced she’ll be bringing her world tour to Australia for a few dates this November.

She kicks it off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on November 11th before heading to Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on November 13th, the Tivoli in Brissy on November 14th, and finishing it up just down the road at our beloved Enmore Theatre on November 15th.

Sporty Spice’s still got it – she’s touring in support of her ninth studio album Sweat which is due out May 1st.

The album was recorded across London, Stockholm and Los Angeles, with the lead single’s video clip recorded right here in Sydney – where it’s likely Mel was visiting her Aussie beau Chris Dingwall.

Mel C might just be the original Brat – the new album is inspired by the freedom and energy of her early 90s Costa Brava rave days which chapped her longterm love affair with club culture.

It’s not just the first time Mel C has headlined an Australian tour – but actually the first time any Spice Girl has done so, solo or group.

She’s played a few one-off gigs here and there, but never really of her own original material – and fans can count on her chucking a few Spice Girls classics in there while she’s at it too, apparently.

Mastercard and Mel are both running presales tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18th) at 10am AEDT, and Live Nation will run one the next day at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, March 19th.

General sale tickets will then go on sale Friday, March 20th.

Mel will also be returning as a Coach on The Voice Australia later this year.

If you want to be the part of the first lucky Australians to see a Spice Girl live show, get in quick.