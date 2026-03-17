Alex Warren announces Australia and NZ arena tour

You can bet this won’t be ordinary.

The Hype House TikTokker to pop mega-star pipeline is well and truly alive.

Last year, Alex Warren’s Australian tour sold out in about two minutes and had him scrambling to make venue upgrades in Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

Now, he’s taking the only natural course of action: upgrading to arenas for every date.

Alex just dropped his new single ‘FEVER DREAM’ last month alongside a music video featuring the iconic Paris Hilton.

It clearly helps to have friends in high places because he’s teamed up with peoples prince of Australia, Robert Irwin, to announce his Finding Family on the Road tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Warren (@alexwarren)

He’s got two shows lined up for our mates across the Tasman: Friday, August 21st at Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch and Monday, August 24th at Spark Arena, Auckland.

He’ll then pop himself on a flight to Sydney and kick it off at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, August 28th before heading to Brissy Entertainment Centre September 1st, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena September 4th, Adelaide Entertainment Centre September 9th, and wrap it up at Perth Arena September 12th.

If you’re that person that always has to ask “do you take Amex?”, then you’re finally in luck. They’re running the first-access presale tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18) at 10am, which you can check out here.

Frontier members will get a good deal the next day (Thursday, March 19th) at 11am, and the deets for that one are here.

The rest of the country will then get a chance when the general sale opens Friday, March 20th at 11am (AEDT). If you’ll be at work, you know what to do – schedule that bathroom break in now.

If last year is anything to go by, may the odds be ever in your favour.