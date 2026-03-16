A Perfect Circle announces Australia and New Zealand tour

A Perfect Circle finally returns.

A Perfect Circle has announced they’ll be touring Australia and New Zealand this December after spending 13 years away from our shores – and 22 away from NZ!

Aussies fans have spent the last year patiently waiting for this very moment after the band announced a massive European tour last year – their first time headlining since 2018.

They’ll kick it off for those of us down under on Friday 4 December at Adelaide’s The Drive, then head to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 6 December, Brissy’s Riverstage on Tuesday 8 December, Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre on Friday 11 December, before finishing up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday 13 December.

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Tickets are going on sale this Friday, March 20th, 9am Sydney time, but there’s a few presales going down in the meantime.

Artist presale will kick off tomorrow, March 17th, at 9am, and run for 48 sweet hours – and Aussie Mastercard holders will have special access during this time.

As for the Kiwis, it’s customers that hold a Westpac New Zealand Mastercard who will have access to those same perks.

If you miss out on the artist presale, don’t stress! Live Nation’s got your back. They’ll run a presale from Thursday 19 March at 9am to Friday 20 March at 8am.

Spotify will have run one that wraps up at that same time but instead starts Thursday 19 March at 11am.

Joining them on the trek is Puscifer, who’s led by A Perfect Circle’s very own vocalist Maynard James Keenan – because who better to support you than yourself!

Both bands have quite the solid rep, and it’s not just for the mid-show wardrobe changes.

The tour’s apparently gonna be a “21st-century freak show where anything goes, everyone is welcome, and nothing is off-limits,” so if that sounds up your alley, you know what to do.