Here’s when and how to watch the 2026 Oscars in Aus

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year has finally arrived.

The 2026 Oscars ceremony is finally upon us, and after a massive year of movies, it’s shaping up to be quite the night.

It kicks off Sunday night, March 15th, over in the states, which translates to Monday morning for us Aussies – so it’s time to lock in.

Sydney’s very own Rose Byrne is up for Best Actress for her A24 flick If I had Legs I’d Kick You, which at this point would just be the cherry on top considering she’s already had four nods (including the Golden Globes).

If she wants to take the golden statue home with her tonight, she’ll need to beat out Irish charmer Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve, Kate Hudson, and the people’s princess of Hollywood Miss Emma Stone.

Brissy boy Jacob Elordi will also have his fingers crossed tonight – he’s up for best supporting actor for his role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein.

There’s a few more Aussies up for awards, like Nick Cave, Joel Edgerton and costume designer Fiona Crombie, but if you want to see what for, you’ll have to tune into the 98th Academy Awards.

Don’t worry – here’s exactly when and how you can do it.

For Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, and Canberra, the Oscars red carpet kicks off at 9am, with the ceremony beginning at 11am.

For those in Brissy, that’s an hour before: red carpet at 8am, ceremony at 10am.

If you’re anywhere else, it’ll go like this:

Adelaide: Red carpet at 8:30am, ceremony at 10:30am

Darwin: Red carpet at 7:30am, ceremony at 9:30am

Perth: Red carpet at 6am, ceremony at 8am (yikes, sorry guys)

Channel 7 is the official Aussie broadcast partner, so the whole thing will be airing live on Channel 7 and their streaming platform 7plus.

If you’re stuck at work and can’t catch it live, there’ll be an encore broadcast on both platforms at 9pm AEDT – you’ll just have to make sure you stay off socials til then.

Happy watching!