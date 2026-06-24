Swapmeet unveil their biggest tour yet and release new single

Swapmeet have plotted a massive world tour, and their album is just around the corner.

The Adelaide based four-piece are taking leaps into their biggest era yet, starting with their largest headlining shows to date.

They’ll be touring in the UK and Europe, North America, and of course, Australia.

The band’s debut album, Mount Zero is out July 17th via Winspear, and has some massive singles already out that have catapulted the indie rockers into Australian indie stardom.

The fourth of those singles, ‘Halfway’ is out now, and you can check the video for that out, here.

Shows will begin in September, kicking off in their home base of Adelaide.

Then, Swapmeet will continue on to Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, before heading to the US and Canada.

Tickets are on sale now, which you can access here.

Here’s the full list of Aus dates, for which they will be joined by support act Dogworld.

Friday, September 4th – Rhino Room, Tarntanya/Adelaide SA

Saturday, September 5th – The Lansdowne, Eora/Sydney NSW

Friday, September 11th – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Friday, September 18th- – Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne VIC