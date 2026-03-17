Paramount Chief Sales Officer, Rod Prosser, exits company

Rod Prosser is saying ciao to Paramount.

Paramount Australia and New Zealand’s Chief Sales Officer Rod Prosser will be stepping down at the end of next month after 15 years with the company.

In that time, he’s held a bunch of senior roles including Executive General Manager, Revenue and Client Partnerships, Sales Director of Brisbane and Sydney, National Head of Trading and Sport Sales and General Manager of 10’s Brisbane and South-East Queensland station, TVQ.

Before he joined Network 10, Prosser held senior roles at Nine Network and ACP Magazines – and still sits on the Boards of OzTAM and Premium Content Alliance.

Prosser says the decision comes after he was thinking long and hard about his next step with the team before deciding he needs a break and reset before he starts the next chapter – don’t we all.

As it goes, Prosser’s responsibilities will trickle down to the Vice President of sales, Grant Madigan, who will report straight to Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales at Paramount Global.

There’s hard feelings about Prosser pulling the pin either, with Sears saying he wants to thank Rod “for his leadership, integrity and friendship, he has been a tremendous leader of the team and the Paramount business in Australia. He has set the team up for continued growth and I sincerely wish him well in the future.”

Network 10’s president Beverley McGarvey shared his sentiments, and said: “Rod has been an important leader within our advertising division and the wider management team and has guided the sales team with clarity and focus. We thank him for his contribution over many years and wish him every success.”

The news comes a few weeks after the billionaires who run Paramount quietly acquired Warner Bro – and they’re showing no signs of stopping.

They’ve now just acquired BET+, a premium subscription service dedicated to content from the best Black creators.

New beginnings all around.