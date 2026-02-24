Sex Pistols announce ‘Anarchy In The U.K.’ Tour for 50 years of punk

The Sex Pistols have still got it.

It’s a universal truth that 1976 is the year that changed Punk forever, and it’s equally as true that it was pretty much all at the hands of British legends The Sex Pistols.

Now, 50 years later, they want to celebrate the right way, and have just announced they’ll be blessing their motherland with the Anarchy In The U.K. Tour this December.

They’ll be kicking it all off in Dublin on December 7th, before heading to Edinburgh on December 9th, then to Glasgow the next day December 10th, before finishing up in London on December 18th and 20th.

The Sex Pistols actually just announced last month that they’ll be heading down under this April, which marks their first tour in Australia since 1996 – your Dad is about to become so insufferable; hide all the black skinny jeans!

The band’s undergone a wee bit of a facelift in that time, complete with a brand new vocalist, Mr Frank Carter, which is just a little bit funny that he’ll be the guy frontmanning the 50th anniversary tour considering he’s only 41.

The O.G frontman Johnny Rotten has been totally exiled for his outlandish political views, with bassist Glen Matlock telling The Metal Voice last year “I do not want to stand on stage next to somebody with a MAGA hat on. It’s not a good look,” – ah, you’re still perfectly punk Sex Pistols.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour will be going on sale Friday, February 27th at 9 AM, which is 8 PM for us, so you can cancel that alarm you just set.

Even if The Sex Pistols aren’t your faves, it’s likely they kind of are in some way, as acts like Joy Division, New Order, The Smiths, The Fall and Buzzcocks have all cited the boys as their inspo.

So go get amongst it!