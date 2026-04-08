Matt Corby unveils The Tragic Magic Tour

Just in time for the release of his new album, Matt Corby’s Tragic Magic tour is here.
Presented by Frontier Touring, Corby is putting on a run of Australian shows this June.
The Aussie icon will be performing songs from his fourth studio album, out April 17th.
A deeply personal collection of tracks, Tragic Magic will mark a new chapter for Corby.
He’ll also be supported by Gretta Ray, one of the best voices in Aussie pop music right now.
Ray has previously toured alongside Maisie Peters, Mumford & Sons and Gang of Youths.
If you want to witness it live, here’s where you can catch him, and when to secure your tickets.
Wednesday 3 June
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Thursday 4 June
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Saturday 6 June
Winter Wine Festival | Gerringong, NSW
Tuesday 9 June
The Forum | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 12 June
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 13 June
VIVID, Tumbalong Park | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 14 June
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Tickets to The Tragic Magic Tour go on sale Monday 13 April (11am local time.)
Frontier Members presale starts Friday 10 April (11am local time.)
Get your tickets here.