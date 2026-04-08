The Favourite drop ‘Sitting Alone’ with a house party spiral you’ve probably lived through

Sydney sibling duo The Favourite are back with a track that leans into that awkward moment of realising you’ve completely misread something.

Following their 2025 debut ‘When Did You Ever Want It?’, the pair stay in their lane – indie-leaning, emotionally open, and built to land somewhere between a dancefloor and a spiral.

The video, directed by Madison Novak and shot across South-West Sydney, plays it straight. It’s set inside a house party – crowded, loud, full of movement – but the focus sits on that internal disconnect. Everyone else seems locked in, while you’re just slightly off.

Speaking on the track, the duo said:

“We wrote ‘Sitting Alone’ about that quiet gut punch moment you realise you’ve read a situation wrong.

It’s the feeling of watching someone with someone else while you’re stuck in your own head, replaying everything and questioning yourself. The track was actually inspired by one very specific experience. When you go to a party for a particular person, and then seeing that they’re with someone else. The rest of the track taps into the realisation that you’ve been building something up in your mind that maybe was never really there.

There’s jealousy, self blame, and that loss of composure you hate admitting to, but it’s honest about all of it. Even though the track feels energetic and upbeat, the lyrics cut a lot deeper. We want people to be able to dance while they’re crying. At the end of the day, it’s about sitting with that feeling, and accepting that sometimes you’re just not the one they choose.”

That contrast does most of the heavy lifting. The track moves — it’s bright, quick, easy to get into — but the lyrics keep pulling it somewhere more uncomfortable.

Two releases in, this isn’t a band trying to overcomplicate things. It’s simple, clear, and feels like they know exactly what they’re doing.