Surprise! Jack White is playing Coachella

Coachella set times just dropped, and Jack White has made a surprise appearance.

White, who headlined the festival back in 2015, will open the Mojave tent at 3pm on Saturday, with a solid 45 minute set.

He’s just the first of a stacked lineup to play the tent on Saturday, opening it up for Royel Otis, Pink Pantheress, and Interpol later on that evening.

White really is everywhere right now, having just appeared alongside Jack Black on SNL last week.

In his 5th musical performance on the show, White performed two new songs – “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs”

Coachella is also no stranger to filling this lineup slot with surprise acts.

Take last year, for example, when Weezer and Ed Sheeran appeared as a last minute surprise at weekend one and two, respectively.

So who knows if he’ll pop up on the weekend two set times, but at least the weekend one attendees will be able to witness the special guest appearance.

Here’s the full weekend one set times for Coachella.

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As always, these performances are live streamed on the Coachella Youtube, so be sure to tune in here.