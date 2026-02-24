Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich; gets named honorary Co-Mayor

I guess being a global superstar is one way to get elected.

Global superstar Ed Sheeran transformed a routine tour stop into an unforgettable hometown celebration, surprising the city of Ipswich with an impromptu visit ahead of his sold-out Brisbane shows.

The unannounced appearance saw the singer personally autograph a massive mural painted by local artist Duncan Mattocks last September, a tribute to his eighth studio album, PLAY.

The gesture marked the triumphant conclusion of a ten-month community crusade dubbed “Get Ed to Ipswich.”

Spearheaded by Mayor Teresa Harding alongside local businesses and schools, the campaign featured creations like the “Ginger-Ed” cookie and a custom “Ed Beeran Brew” from a local pub.

Upon inking the artwork, now a cherished local landmark, Ed cheekily declared, “There’s a new mayor in town.”

The festivities culminated at Suncorp Stadium, where Mayor Harding bestowed the official mayoral chains upon the singer, officially naming him honorary co-Mayor of Ipswich.

With only four shows left in Melbourne and Adelaide, Sheeran leaves behind a city forever changed.