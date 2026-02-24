The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Cottage is now available for rent on Airbnb

Perfect for your enemies-to-lovers weekend getaway.

The most meme-able love shack in television history is officially accepting reservations.

Barlochan Cottage, the secluded waterfront retreat featured in the emotional finale of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ will be available to rent on Airbnb beginning March 3, giving fans the chance to step inside the series’ most intimate setting.

Located in Torrence, Ontario, the six-room escape boasts nearly 400 feet of private shoreline where visitors can soak in legendary Muskoka sunsets.

The property features a sandy beach, rocky coastline, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, and an open-concept interior with soaring ceilings, two fireplaces, and a glass-enclosed Muskoka room.

With three queen bedrooms, kayaks, canoes, and a fire pit, the cottage offers the exact privacy that made the show’s most quotable line famous.

In the ‘Heated Rivalry’ finale, the retreat served as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s sanctuary, a place where they could confront their future away from hockey’s glaring spotlight.

Though positioned near Montreal in the series, filming actually took place in Ontario’s cottage country.

The listing continues Airbnb’s growing tradition of entertainment crossovers, following iconic rentals like the Barbie DreamHouse and the ‘Up’ house.

Check it out here.