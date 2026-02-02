Here are the best TV Shows coming to streaming this February

New seasons, cult-classic returns, and edge-of-your-seat mysteries, February is stacked for streaming.

With hit dramas returning for high-stakes seasons, major revivals ending decade-long waits, and intense new thrillers from top-tier creators, we’ve meticulously rounded up the best TV Shows to watch this month.

From the legal manouvering of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer to the nostalgic humour of the Scrubs revival, February is packed with variety.

Expect explosive action in Istanbul, the long-awaited conclusion to the latest Bridgerton romance, and a haunting reimagining of suburban secrets.

Whether you’re in the mood for a psychological thriller like 56 Days or the historical grit of The Gray House, here are the best TV Shows streaming this month.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Season 4 Premieres February 5, Netflix

Mickey Haller faces his most personal challenge yet. Based on Michael Connelly’s The Law of Innocence, the new season finds Mickey in the defendant’s chair, forced to represent himself while trying to prove his innocence for a crime he didn’t commit.

The Burbs

Season 1 Premieres February 8, Peacock

Inspired by the 1989 cult classic, this dark comedy-mystery stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall. A young couple moves into the husband’s childhood home, only to become obsessed with the unsettling secrets hidden behind the neighbours’ manicured lawns.

The Artful Dodger Season 2

Premieres February 10, Hulu/Disney+

The high-stakes medical drama set in 1850s Australia returns. Thomas Brodie-Sangster reprises his role as Jack Dawkins, balancing his life as a respected surgeon with the criminal temptations of his past as Fagin’s protégé.

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette – Season 1

Premieres February 12, Hulu

The first season of Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series dramatizes the meteoric rise and tragic end of one of America’s most famous couples, exploring the intense public scrutiny and private struggles of their relationship.

56 Days Season 1

Premieres February 18, Prime Video

Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia lead this psychological thriller based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s novel. After a whirlwind romance, a body is discovered in a locked apartment, leading investigators into a twisted maze of “he said, she said” secrets.

The Night Agent Season 3

Premieres February 19, Netflix

Following the explosive events in Washington, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) heads to Istanbul on a new mission. He must track down a rogue agent while navigating a dangerous web of international money networks and government conspiracies.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

Premieres February 20, Apple TV+

Jennifer Garner returns as the action shifts to Paris. After five years on the run, her missing husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) resurfaces, bringing a deadly crime syndicate with him and forcing the family back into the line of fire.

Paradise – Season 2

Premieres February 23, Hulu

Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden return for the second installment of Dan Fogelman’s conspiracy thriller. The story expands beyond the initial bunker setting as the characters venture into the mysterious, high-stakes outside world.

Scrubs – Season 10 (Revival)

Premieres February 25, ABC / February 26, Hulu

After 15 years, Sacred Heart Hospital reopens its doors. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke return in this 9-episode revival that catches up with J.D. and Turk’s “guy love” while mentoring a new generation of medical professionals.

Bridgerton – Season 4, Part 2

Premieres February 26, Netflix

The masquerade ball is over, and the real work begins. The final four episodes of the season follow Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek as they navigate the rigid class structures of the Ton to see if their connection can survive the daylight.

The Gray House – Limited Series

Premieres February 26, Prime Video

Produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, this historical drama tells the true story of four unsung women – including a socialite and a formerly enslaved ally – who operated a daring Union espionage network in the heart of the Confederacy.

Still catching up on January’s releases? Check out these must-watch tv shows you might have missed.