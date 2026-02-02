Best Album Cover Art Grammy awarded to LA rapper

Tyler, The Creator has become the first to take home the Best Album Cover award at this year’s Grammys.

Tyler, The Creator was once that guy your Mum used to beg you to turn off for his crude lyrics and teenage delinquency with Hip Hop group Odd Future.

Now 34, Tyler’s music has matured just as much as him, and the creator has just secured his third Grammy win in a brand spanking new category.

The Best Album Cover category was announced as an addition to this year’s Grammys in June, as they did away with the award for the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package to merge it into the old Best Recording Package category – this marriage birthing the new award.

It was lucky news for Tyler, who is in no way a stranger to striking album covers. The rapper’s nomination in this category came as no surprise as CHROMAKOPIA saw him take a new avenue with his cover art.

Ditching his often colourful approach, the cover features a sepia filtered, melancholic portrait of Tyler in a pose that evokes David Bowie’s Heroes while a mask covers almost his whole face.

Tyler was up against Djo, Bad Bunny, Perfume Genius, and Wet Leg, but in the end, came out on top for the award.

Tyler’s also nominated for five other Grammys this year.

CHROMAKOPIA was the eighth studio album in Tyler, The Creator’s discography, and he said it would be his last for a while.

That was a fib, Tyler! Nine months later he was back with a surprise follow up titled Don’t Tap the Glass, which also has nominations but no wins just yet.

As the Grammys continue into the day time will only tell if Tyler will get his hands on a second trophy.