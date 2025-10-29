[gtranslate]
Tyler, The Creator reveals ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ was intended to be his final album

by Alex Cooper

The deluxe edition delivers the missing piece of Tyler’s puzzle.

Tyler, The Creator once saw a finale in the vibrant hues of ‘CHROMAKOPIA,’ plotting his musical farewell.

tyler, the creator sydney review 2025

The plan was simple: release the album, complete the grand tour, and vanish into a cinematic sunset. But Tyler’s heart, it seems, had other plans.

On the album’s first anniversary, Tyler has shattered that notion with ‘CHROMAKOPIA+,’ a deluxe edition crowned by the deeply personal track, ‘Mother.’

This song, a nostalgic anchor penned in 2020 while cycling through his old neighbourhoods, was the project’s foundational piece, a diary entry exploring home, memory, and identity that he now returns to its rightful place.

 

A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat)

In a twist of fate, the album he intended as a swan song instead launched him to unprecedented heights, marking 15 years with his most successful tour yet.

The curtain, thankfully, is not closing.

