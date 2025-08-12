Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Sugar On My Tongue’ is a Surreal, Sweaty Spectacle

Nude symbolism, BDSM, and a dancing tongue. Only Tyler.

Tyler, the Creator serves surreal shockwaves in his new “Sugar on My Tongue” video, a self-directed, boundary-pushing climax to his Don’t Tap the Glass era.

Set in a sterile tiled room, the visual oscillates between hypnotic choreography and visceral symbolism: Tyler, nude, slices off his tongue, only for his love interest to nurture it like a grotesque garden before riding the regenerated muscle.

Dancers bounce in sync with the track’s frenetic chorus, mirroring the mosh-pit energy of his recent pop-up concerts.

The second verse leans into BDSM aesthetics, with Tyler dragged by a whip, another layer to his unapologetic mission of “movement over inhibition.”

The album, born from Tyler’s frustration with dancefloor anxiety (“Fear of being a meme killed our spirit“), debuted after an intimate, phone-free L.A. rave. “Just sweat, speakers, and 30 people losing it,” he recalled.

With “Stop Playing With Me” preceding it, Tyler’s visuals cement Don’t Tap the Glass as a rebellion against stillness, and a celebration of raw, unfiltered expression.