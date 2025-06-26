Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Protester Faces the Music

Four months later, Kendrick’s Super Bowl protester faces charges.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, the backup dancer who stunned viewers by waving a Sudan-Gaza protest flag during Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, was arrested Thursday—months after the incident.

Louisiana State Police charged the 41-year-old with resisting an officer and disrupting a lawful assembly, citing his unauthorised demonstration during the February performance.

Nantambu, who surrendered voluntarily with his attorney, had initially been released without charges by New Orleans police.

But a state investigation concluded he violated security protocols by deviating from choreography, climbing atop a Buick Grand National, and sprinting across the field with the flag before being tackled.

The NFL, which banned him for life, praised police for pursuing charges, stating the protest was “never part of the show”.

Though the flag was barely visible on broadcast, fan footage immortalised the moment—one that now carries legal consequences.