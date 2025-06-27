Brian Wilson’s Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After Music Legend’s Passing

Brian Wilson, died earlier this month at the age of 82—and now, his official cause of death has been confirmed

According to Wilson’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Wilson died from respiratory arrest, with sepsis and cystitis listed as contributing factors.

He had also been living with several serious health conditions, including a major neurocognitive disorder, chronic respiratory failure, sleep apnea, and kidney disease.

Wilson’s health had been in decline for some time. Last year, he was placed under court conservatorship following a doctor’s diagnosis of severe cognitive decline. His passing on June 11 was announced in a family statement posted to his official X (Twitter) account:

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away… We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

The reaction from the music world was instant and emotional. Wilson was the quiet genius behind some of the most intricate, emotionally rich songs of the 20th century.

His legacy stretches far beyond surf rock and sunny harmonies; he reshaped pop music from the inside out.

He was never the loudest voice in the room, but he was always the one building the sound.