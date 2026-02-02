Tame Impala takes home Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2026 Grammys

Tame Impala’s ‘End of Summer’ has just landed him the Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2026 Grammys.

Tame Impala, aka Kevin Parker, is one of Australia’s finest, but he’s not doing much to help the rumour that every Aussie man is becoming a DJ.

The one man band has just taken home the Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy for his synthy track ‘End of Summer’. The ceremony kicked off Sunday night in the states and this morning for those down under and is currently still underway.

‘End of Summer’ was the first release from Parker’s most recent album Deadbeat, which landed in October and ended a 5 year studio hiatus after the new sound was first teased at a DJ set in Barcelona three months before.

Die-hard Tame Impala fans weren’t too kind to the album. Hipsters around the nation mourned their early 20s as Tame Impala moved away from the psych-rock sound which had soundtracked their coming-of-age and into “bush-doof” music, as heaps of people began labelling it.

Still, the album secured three entries in the top 40 in Triple J’s Hottest 100 last weekend, where ‘End of Summer’ was voted #36. Apparently, if you can still play it at a barbecue, then we won’t care too much – we’re not fussy people, really.

Tame Impala is the only Aussie to win a category, after Amyl and the Sniffers and Rufus du Sol unfortunately missed out on their own.

It is the only category Parker was nominated for in 2026, and marks his first win as a solo artist.

Hang in there, inner-west DJs, there’s hope for you all!