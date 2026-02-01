DMA’S Announce One-Off Sydney Show for 10th Anniversary of Hills End

It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since DMA’S released Hills End.

That album felt like an instant classic when it dropped in 2016, with tracks like ‘Delete’ pushing them into the mainstream and their cover of ‘Believe’ becoming an enduring fan favourite.

It’s the record that introduced the world to their big, emotional, guitar-driven sound, and it’s still easy to hear why people connected with it.

Back in August 2016, DMA’S even graced the cover of Happy Mag Issue #2, talking about their early career plans and what they hoped the future would hold. It’s a reminder of how far they’ve come – from ambitious young Sydneysiders to one of Australia’s most respected rock acts.

To mark the anniversary, DMA’S are returning to their hometown for a one-off show at The Metro Theatre in Sydney on Friday, 27th March.

They’ll be performing Hills End in full, including tracks that have never been played live, alongside a selection of fan favourites from across their career.

There’s also a 10 Year Anniversary LP coming, featuring the original album plus previously unreleased demos.

The band has grown up over the past decade, but they’ve lost none of their charm – their music is still as vital to the Australian scene as anything could ever be

Since Hills End, DMA’S have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s most enduring acts.

Their follow-up albums – For Now, The Glow, and HOW MANY DREAMS? – all landed in the ARIA Top 10, and they’ve earned multiple ARIA nominations, including Best Group in 2023.

With sold-out tours across Australia, the UK, and Europe, festival appearances from Coachella to Glastonbury, and 13 songs in the triple j Hottest 100 (including a #1 in 2023 for Believe), their impact has only grown over the past decade.

This Sydney show promises something rare: a chance to hear the album that started it all in an intimate setting, alongside the songs that have defined their career.

For longtime fans, it’s a chance to reconnect with the music that first drew them in; for newer listeners, it’s a moment to experience the energy and emotion that have made DMA’S one of Australia’s most respected bands.

Presale registration is now open, with tickets available from 10am AEDT Wednesday 4 February until 9am Thursday 5 February, or until the allocation is sold out. General public tickets go on sale from 10am AEDT Thursday 5 February 2026.