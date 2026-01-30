New Music Friday featuring Buzzcocks, Thundercat, Stan Walker and Velvet Trip

The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases. Here’s whats spinning.

Thundercat – ‘I Did This To Myself’ (feat. Lil Yachty)



Six years since It Is What It Is, Thundercat returns with Distracted. Lead single ‘I Did This To Myself’ pairs groovy bass with Lil Yachty’s playful flow, exploring digital-age heartbreak and modern distractions.

Produced with Flying Lotus, it teases an album full of cosmic funk, collaborations, and surreal reflections on love, tech, and life.

Buzzcocks – Attitude Adjustment



Celebrating 50 years, Buzzcocks drop their 12th studio album, Attitude Adjustment. The 14-track record fuses punk urgency with Motown grooves, proving the band’s vitality remains undimmed.

Cheeky, punchy, and immediate, the album confirms they can still provoke, charm, and energise the scene, even five decades into a career defined by reinvention.

Noah Kahan – ‘ The Great Divide’



Noah Kahan’s ‘The Great Divide’ is an expansive indie-folk single balancing introspective lyricism with soaring melodies. The lead from his forthcoming album explores emotional distance, longing, and self-discovery, showcasing Kahan’s storytelling skill.

Intimate yet anthemic, it sets the tone for a record that promises both reflection and connection, cementing his indie-folk credentials.

Stan Walker – One Life’ (feat. Nauti)



Stan Walker teams up with Nauti for ‘One Life,’ an uplifting, soulful anthem about connection and empathy.

Written with 9th Wonder, the track celebrates shared humanity and the strength found in differences, blending heartfelt lyricism with warm vocals. A reminder to embrace compassion, it hints at an album of reflective, empowering pop-soul.

Velvet Trip – ‘Tell Me Why’



Velvet Trip’s ‘Tell Me Why’ channels Gorillaz-era inspiration, with dreamy guitars, rhythmic samples, and euphoric production. Zeppelin Hamilton claims the spotlight on his sophomore album Glimmers Continued, exploring honesty, communication, and self-acceptance.

A psych-soul standout, it marks a defining moment of confidence and artistic independence for the Wiradjuri artist.

Jazzy K – ‘Body 2 Body’

Following her Coldplay collaborations, Sydney’s Jazzy K drops ‘Body 2 Body,’ a sultry club-ready track that fuses R&B textures with pop hooks.

The single captures her commanding stage presence and growing influence in the Australian scene, signaling a bold new chapter in her career and positioning her as one of 2026’s rising stars.

Lani – ‘Worst Decision’

Lani explores heartbreak and liberation on “Worst Decision,” blending grunge-influenced pop rock with catchy hooks. Co-written with Gary Pinto, the track balances angst with anthem-like choruses, reflecting on reclaiming independence and emotional clarity.

Raw, honest, and defiant, it’s an empowering anthem for anyone ready to move on and embrace self-determination.

The Great Emu War Casualties – ‘Donut’

The Great Emu War Casualties kick off 2026 with ‘Donut,’ an upbeat indie track previewing debut album Public Sweetheart No. 1.

Lucid art-rock melodies meet sharp lyricism as frontman Joe Jackson reflects on life and personal growth. Catchy, self-aware, and heartfelt, the single balances introspection with singalong hooks, setting the tone for the album.

The Runarounds – ‘Arrhythmia (I Hope You Stay)’



The Runarounds release ‘Arrhythmia (I Hope You Stay),’ capturing their sold-out tour energy in a studio setting. Loud guitars, relentless drums, and singalong choruses convey vulnerability and trust, inspired by their Amazon Prime series collaboration with Matthew Koma.

Explosive yet intimate, it cements the band’s reputation as one of 2026’s must-see live acts.

Kilian Wes – ‘Tell Me’

Kilian Wes steps into the spotlight with ‘Tell Me,’ a minimalist, emotionally charged track marking his debut as a singer-producer. Repeating lines of longing and desire are set against live-feel instrumentation from longtime collaborators Joshua and Grandall.

Fresh, intimate, and playful, it’s Wes’ bold exploration of connection, vulnerability, and artistic independence.

Maxon – ‘Everybody’

Maxon’s ‘Everybody”’is a choir-powered folk-rock anthem celebrating love, belonging, and collective healing. Silken vocals and warm instrumentation evoke intimacy and connection, offering a joyous reprieve from life’s noise.

A lead glimpse into debut album Talking With Strangers, the single radiates emotional resonance and marks Maxon as a rising voice in heartfelt, communal pop.