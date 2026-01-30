animal crossing switch 2 edition review

Grab a peach, find a spot on the sand, and enjoy the view. It’s never looked better.

It’s time to shake the dust off your digital shovel. After years of silence, Nintendo has finally dropped the 3.0 Update, alongside the shiny new Switch 2 Edition, which combined means everyone’s favourite island getaway has officially entered its “Prestige Era.”

If you were ever looking for an excuse to jump back into your island, well this is the time, and the vibes have never been more immaculate.

The 3.0 update isn’t just a patch; it’s a pretty substantial upgrade. The standout is Kapp’n’s Resort Hotel, a dedicated zone where you can flex your interior design muscles on high-end guest suites.

It brings back that Happy Home Paradise itch but integrates it directly into your island, bringing up to 8 new villagers that will be staying on your island.

But the real MVP? Bulk crafting. We’ve spent years wishing on stars for the ability to make twenty fish baits at once, and Nintendo finally listened.

Combined with the new “Slumber Islands”, sandbox spaces that let you experiment with builds without destroying your main layout, the creative friction is officially gone.

If you already own Animal Crossing you can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for a fair $8, for everyone else you’ll have to fork out $88.

Most of the main content upgrades are available in the free 3.0 update but with the Switch 2 Edition you’ll be seeing Animal Crossing in 4K for the first time.

Thanks to the new hardware’s capabilities, the textures are lush enough to touch. The wool on your villagers looks soft, the water reflections are mesmerising, and those dreaded loading screens when entering Nook’s Cranny are now a mere blink of an eye.

The Switch 2 Edition also adds mouse controls, the ability to call for villagers using the Switch 2’s mic, and bumps the social cap to 12-player sessions.

Island parties are no longer a laggy nightmare but a chaotic joy. It’s the game we loved in 2020, finally running with the bells and whistles of 2026!

The game does still run at 30 frames per second in the Switch 2 version, which isn’t a huge deal but 60 fps is something I’d love to see in the next game.

The 3.0 update is a generous thank-you to the community, but the Switch 2 Edition is the definitive way to experience it.

It’s the ultimate “low-stakes, high-reward” upgrade for the casual gamer who just wants their digital sanctuary to look as good as it feels.

Whether you’re an animal crossing veteran and never left or a newcomer looking for a cosy adventure, the island is calling again. Grab a peach, find a spot on the sand, and enjoy the view. It’s never looked better.