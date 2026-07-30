New Music Radar: The Naddiks, The Rorts and The Mad Pride

Grungy guitars, dreamy electronics and plenty of left turns.

There’s no shortage of good Australian music landing every week, and this batch covers just about every corner of the spectrum.

From grungy rock and soulful ballads to house, reggae and experimental pop, here are the new releases currently making plenty of noise at Happy.

The Naddiks – ‘Bodies’

The Naddiks hit hard from the opening seconds of Bodies. Channelling the spirit of ’90s grunge without feeling stuck there, the Australian trio deliver raw, riff-heavy indie rock that feels built for sweaty live rooms. Ones to watch.

The Rorts – ‘Big Decisions’

The Rorts don’t overcomplicate things. Big Decisions is punchy, melodic rock’n’roll with the kind of no-nonsense energy that Geelong bands seem to do so well.

Red Temples – ‘Water From The Stars’

Red Temples waste no time getting into the good stuff. Water From The Stars is packed with strong indie-rock vocals and familiar guitar hooks that feel instantly welcoming.

Mr. Tittle – Self-Titled EP

Adelaide producer Mr. Tittle lets the music wander wherever it likes across this instrumental electronic EP. Ambient, experimental and clearly made by someone enjoying the process of simply making sounds.

The Mad Pride – ‘Water To Wine’ Gothic progressive rock takes centre stage on Water To Wine. Dramatic, theatrical and proudly melodramatic, it’s a track that fully embraces its darker instincts.

Mojo Jojo – ‘That Feeling’

Lo-fi beats, electronic grooves and a dash of doo-wop make That Feeling a fun little surprise. It’s the sort of track that quietly gets stuck in your head.

King Luan – ‘Doppelganger’

Lifted from King Luan’s Instruction Manual For The Zombie Apocalypse, Doppelganger is delightfully weird. Synth-pop, new wave and tongue-in-cheek lyricism collide in all the right ways.

BRAX the boneless – ‘The Book of Entropy’

BRAX the boneless blurs the lines between indie pop, rap and electronic music across The Book of Entropy. Bass-heavy production, darker textures and catchy hooks make this four-track release an easy one to get lost in.

Imaginary Things – ‘Alive’

Newcastle’s Imaginary Things keep the guitars loud on Alive. Strong songwriting and a classic alternative rock approach show exactly why they’ve built such a solid reputation on the live circuit.

Raeja – ‘What I Want’

Raeja channels classic soul and jazz influences into What I Want. Silky vocals, saxophone flourishes and a touch of Sade make this a smooth late-night listen.

Mix Sweetley – ‘Call Me Baby (Tight Tuck Edit)’

Mix Sweetley closes things out with a playful slice of glam-pop. Catchy, colourful and packed with personality, it’s another reminder that pop is always at its best when it’s having fun.

CHANDY – ‘The Colour Of Now’

Melbourne producer CHANDY delivers an uplifting house track with shades of Avicii running through its melodic DNA. The Colour Of Now is warm, emotional and built for big festival moments.

Tyrone & Lesley – ‘This House Knows’

Opening with tinkling piano before drifting into spoken-word territory, This House Knows is delightfully difficult to pin down. Quirky, heartfelt and completely comfortable doing its own thing.

Robin Lowe – ‘Lies For War (Time For Change)’

If you’re into Aussie rock with something to say, Robin Lowe has you covered. Lies For War (Time For Change) lands as a heartfelt protest song with echoes of Midnight Oil running through its DNA.

Zoie Jenkyns – ‘Ocean’

Piano and the sound of rolling waves ease listeners into Ocean. Zoie Jenkyns pairs introspective songwriting with gentle indie-pop touches, and while it’s still early days, there’s plenty to like here.

Kwinotti – ‘Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You’

Covering a classic is never easy, but Kwinotti finds a sincere lane on this take. Heartfelt vocals and a simple approach give the George Benson favourite a fresh little glow.

Digital Trackz – ‘King Freestyle’

There’s something undeniably charming about King Freestyle. Bedroom-shot visuals and DIY energy give the track plenty of personality, while the electronic production keeps things moving long after the first listen.

jonrox and friends – ‘Princess’

Princess is a sweet reggae jam with plenty of heart. Built around a story about a kid, it’s warm, laid-back and packed with the kind of easy charm that keeps you smiling.

<a href="https://benantoniadis.bandcamp.com/album/shadow-man">Shadow Man by Ben Antoniadis</a> Ben Antoniadis – ‘Shadow Man’

Ben Antoniadis keeps things stripped back on Shadow Man. Folk, blues and beautifully recorded acoustic guitar combine with intimate vocals that feel unmistakably Australian.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.