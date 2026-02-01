Jay-Z and Pusha T Appear in Epstein Files – but here’s what we actually know

At this point, these files have been in the public consciousness for so long, they’ve almost lost all relevance.

Does anyone care that the rappers’ names are floating around? Probably only for a headline scroll.

Nobody’s walking into a courtroom over this – and without real evidence, these mentions are just whispers in a pile of millions of pages.

Still, the latest DOJ release did throw up the names of Jay-Z and Pusha T, sparking the usual online frenzy.

Both appear in FBI tip line reports from 2019, which logged public calls about alleged incidents from decades ago.

One tip claims Jay-Z was at a Florida estate with Harvey Weinstein in 1996, while another mentions Pusha T at a 2007 party.

That’s all we actually know. There is no proof, charges, or confirmation.

Other musicians in the Epstein Files are in very different situations. Michael Jackson was photographed visiting Epstein’s Palm Beach home – again, no wrongdoing alleged.

Mick Jagger and Diana Ross appear in social photos. Chris Tucker traveled on Epstein’s plane in 2002 for a documented humanitarian trip.

And Courtney Love? She’s in Epstein’s contact book, despite publicly denying she ever met him.

So yes, the rappers’ names are there. But context matters: being mentioned in a tip line does not equal guilt, and most of the other musicians were barely more than social contacts.

Musicians Named in the Epstein Files (for what it’s worth)

Jay-Z (Shawn Carter): FBI tip line only, unverified; not on flight logs or client lists.

Pusha T (Terrence Thornton): Same — tip line mention, unverified.

Michael Jackson: Photographed at Palm Beach; no wrongdoing alleged.

Mick Jagger: Social photos only.

Diana Ross: Social photos only; no allegations.

Chris Tucker: Passenger on 2002 Africa trip; humanitarian mission.

Courtney Love: Contact book only; denies ever meeting Epstein.

Bottom line: The files are out, the names are floating around, but without corroboration or charges, it’s hard to get worked up, and at this point it’s just another reminder of how messy, and frankly exhausting, the Epstein saga has become.