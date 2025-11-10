Michael Jackson becomes First Artist with Top 10 Hits in Six Decades

The King of Pop secures a posthumous record no other artist has ever reached.

The King of Pop has once again defied time. Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ has re-animated the Billboard charts, re-entering the Hot 100 at No. 10 following the 2025 Halloween season.

This supernatural chart feat, powered by 14 million streams, officially crowns Jackson as the first artist in history to score Top 10 hits across six distinct decades, from the 1970s through the 2020s.

This posthumous milestone, surpassing the previous record held by Andy Williams, solidifies his untouchable legacy just as anticipation builds for the upcoming 2026 biopic, ‘Michael.’

From his first solo hit, ‘Got to Be There,’ in 1971 to this latest resurrection, Jackson’s music continues to captivate new generations, proving that his crown remains firmly in place, even as contemporary giants like Taylor Swift continue their own chart dominion.