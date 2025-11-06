Michael Jackson biopic trailer has landed

Jaafar Jackson channels the King of Pop with striking resemblance

The first official trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic Michael has landed, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the life of the King of Pop.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, stepping into the iconic role with an uncanny resemblance.

From the early Jackson 5 days to the peak of his solo career, the teaser mixes quick‑cut montages with full‑on performance sequences, including recreated choreography, fedora‑tipped moments, and nods to the making of the legendary “Thriller” video.

Scheduled for release on April 24, 2026, Michael is the first full‑scale cinematic portrait of the singer, produced with the blessing of his estate.

The casting of a family member adds a layer of authenticity, leaning into legacy and lineage as much as biography, while promising to explore the man behind the moonwalk, his creativity, pressures, and meteoric rise to global superstardom.

The project hasn’t been without bumps, with production delays, reshoots, and talks of splitting it into two films.

The estate’s involvement also raises questions about narrative control, and Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson has publicly distanced herself from the project, calling it “sugar‑coated.”

Still, the trailer delivers on spectacle, inviting both awe at Michael Jackson’s craft and curiosity about the story behind the legend.

For now, the beat is back, the lights are on, and fans are front row for a first look at a pop icon brought to life.