“Keep your shoes on”: Maya Hawke reveals the advice Uma Thurman gave her for working with Tarantino

The sole piece of advice every Tarantino actress needs.

Following in her mother’s iconic footsteps, Maya Hawke recently shared the hilariously pointed advice she received from Uma Thurman before working with Quentin Tarantino.

On the Good Hang podcast, Hawke revealed her mother’s simple directive: “Keep your shoes on.”

The quip, which sent host Amy Poehler into fits of laughter, is a witty nod to the director’s well-chronicled cinematic focus on bare feet.

From the “wiggle your big toe” scene in Kill Bill to Margot Robbie’s barefoot moments in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s filmography is a virtual ode to the foot.

The director, however, brushes off the “fetish” label, arguing it’s simply “good direction.”

For Hawke, who starred in his 2019 film, the family tradition continues, just with a knowing smile and, presumably, her footwear firmly laced up.